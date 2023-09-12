District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Robert Daniel Clark, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dante L. Laurenza, 19, of New Castle, charged by state police with possession of firearm with manufacturer’s serial number altered, firearm not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Wendy Renee Sloss, 49, of Polk, Pennsylvania, charged by New Wilmington police with financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft, endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person for whom she is responsible.
