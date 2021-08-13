Births
To Christopher and Courtney Bable of Volant, a daughter on Aug. 2, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Jaylon Lane and Victoria Conti, a son on Aug. 9, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Nicholas and Sarah Holmes, a son on Aug. 9, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Robert and Samantha Jones, a son on Aug. 9, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Shane and Carrie Kaufman, a son on Aug. 10, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To James Stewart and Taquisha Alvarado, a daughter on Aug. 11, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•John J. Mehle, 55, of Youngstown, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Chad Erick Williams, 47, of Austintown, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Candice Leigh Clark, 29, of New Castle, three counts of access device fraud.
•Daniel James Bundy, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Marian Andrews, 70, of New Castle, disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 25, of Butler, harassment.
Marriage licenses
Shayla Marie Bentel, 22, and Kaden Daniel Fernandez, 21
Bianca Bess Bynum, 32, and Carl Eugene Thornton, 31
Michelle Marie Chapman, 22, and Mitchell Blake Minteer, 26
Cody Cornelius, 30, and Taylor Sweyer, 29
Justin Ronald Crunkleton, 38, and Eunice Ann Lewis, 41
Megan Lee Davis, 25, and Tyler Thomas Latsko, 28
Alexis Sue Donati, 24, and Shane Robert Wagner, 30
Hannah Elizabeth Feezle, 30, and Matthew Franklin Jura, 31
Amy Sue Fisher, 50, and Erik Ray Fisher, 51
Amy Forletta, 34, and Garett Michael Malinak, 37
Jamie Lynn Forsberg, 45, and James Howard Swayne, 44
Joseph Vincent Fortuna, 27, and Dana Rochelle Mastroianni, 39
Scott James Gaffney, 28, and Sara Louise Rubesa, 28
Jenna Mae Hill, 20, and Tyler James Misner, 22
Chelsie Johns, 29, and Joseph Thomas, 23
Jeffrey Gavino David Jojola, 45, and Sharen Eileen Nail, 43
Corrin Leigh Jones, 46, and James Joseph Lombardo, 38
Roger Cameron Jones Jr., 30, and Dannin Renee McClenahan, 25
James Ellsworth Kindler Jr. 50, and Joshua Phillip McGowan, 43
Christopher Kirkwood, 29, and Bethany Ann Laslavic 28
Melissa Jean Langwasser, 40, and Brian William Smith, 46
Xavier Douglas Martin, 22, and Isabelle Cynthia Sepeda, 20
Ronald Lee McKee Jr., 34, and Renee Marie Verdi, 28
Shana Maree Niglio, 30, and George Allen Strayer, 39
Wayne Alan Peffer, 70, and Diana Kay Williams, 57
Divorces
Jessica Cherichetti, 33, of New Castle, from Michael Cherichetti, 39, of New Castle. They were married June 22, 2012.
Amy Leigh Bartley, 44, of New Castle, from Michael John Pilipovich, 46, of Sharon. They were married June 19, 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.