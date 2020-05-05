Births
To Anthony and Liza Flynn of New Castle, a son on May 3, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Joshua and April Bobbert of Volant, a daughter on April 29, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Walter L. Russell, 65, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with aggravated assault.
