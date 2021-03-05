Birth
To Spero and Anna Stefanis of New Castle, a daughter on March 1, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Alisha Ann Klingensmith, 28, of New Castle, two counts of firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Maliyah F. Robinson, 19, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and defiant trespass.
•Temika Dennis, 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Alyssa Callahan, 19, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jennifer P. Reed, 36, of New Castle, harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Joyner Resources LLC, of New Castle, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•LWA Holdings LLC, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•John Razo Jr., of New Castle, exterior walls violation.
•Fletcher L. Hudson, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation.
•Helen J. Miller, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Kelli Ullrich, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation.
•Provident Trust Group LLC, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Erie River Prop. Solutions LLC, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Laura Gargiulo, of New Wilmington, charged by the Wilmington Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Brady Michael Callahan, 20, of Grove City, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Nicole Marie Arnold, 34, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft.
•Steven Michael Tedrow, 31, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Donald James Snowden, 29, of Youngstown, Ohio, retail theft and disorderly conduct.
