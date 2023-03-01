Correction
•Local. The fish dinner story in Saturday’s edition should have read that the dinners were hosted by Holy Spirit Parish.
Births
To Brian Cotelesse Jr. and Alison Witzeman of New Castle, a son on Feb. 24, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 43, is accused of throwing a brick through a window of a home of an acquaintance on Whippo Street around 1 a.m. Feb. 5. Jackson is charged with criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
•Accident. Harrell Heath Harvin, 49, of Searcy, Arizona, is facing charges for reportedly rolling his vehicle on Croton Avenue at Jefferson Street on Feb. 15 and running away from the accident. Police arrested him and charged him with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of the accident and public drunkenness. He is out of jail on bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.
•Burglary. Someone reportedly broke into a residence in the 100 block of North Mercer Street overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. A window had been smashed and a bedroom closet was ransacked, police reported.
•Gunfire. A resident of the area of Electric Street and Hamilton Avenue reported seeing a man shoot a gun into the air on Feb. 21. The man then ran. Police were unable to find the gunman but they reported finding 9 millimeter shell casings.
•Theft. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot on North Cascade Street around Feb. 16.
•Criminal mischief. Someone broke the back window of a car parked at a home in the 500 block of East Main Street between Feb. 13 and 15.
Theft. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a car parked in a lot in the 1200 block of Butler Avenue overnight Feb. 14 to 15.{
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kristopher Ryan Huffman, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jerrold Lee Allen, 51, of Girard, Ohio, with aggravated assault, simple assault and DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Damon Finley, 47, of Ellwood City, charged by Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Richard D. Hickman II, 53, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
State police charged the following:
•Sierra Marie E. Johnston, 24, of Wampum, marijuana-small amount personal use.
•Chelsea Jean Hookway, 29, of New Castle, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shannon Raquel Hooks, 42, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Padraic Anthony Barber, 40, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
•Nayrobi Espinosa, 41, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with driver’s license suspended/revoked.
State police charged the following:
•Mylinda Ann McDanel, 27, of New Castle, DUI.•Robert Dylan Eisenhuth, 20, of New Castle, DUI.
