District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ross McCarter, 40, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Tristian Allen Perrine, 24, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jabril Malik Henley, 29, of New Castle, aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault and harassment.
•John Lee Dierfield, 30, of New Castle, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving and following too closely.
