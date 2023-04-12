Corrections
•Local. A proposed sewer line extension from Wilmington Township to Neshannock Township will run just before the Preston-Chambers Y Zone on state Route 158 and 18 to a manhole on the road 1,700 feet away.
•Local. A drive-thru turkey dinner for veterans, set for April 29 at the New Castle Fire Department, is being hosted by the Agent Orange Veterans Project. An article published last week incorrectly stated that the Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Office is a co-sponsor.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Logan Richard Engle, 21, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Clae E.L. Mayor, 19, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael J. Rubin, 62, of New Castle, charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joshua Ray Brannon, 31, of Enon Valley, charged by Union Township police with DUI.
•Michael Patrick Quear, 29, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI, marijuana-small amount personal use.
•Alexander William Murphy, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with firearm not to be carried without a license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of Neshannock Township, charged by Neshannock police with terroristic threats, communications with 911, stalking, harassment.
•Christie Marie Trapp, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with firearm not to be carried without a license.
State police charged the following:
•Pristina Leann Currie, 34, of New Castle, DUI.
•Christopher Mic Cameron, 42, of New Wilmington, DUI.
•Charles H.Brady, 51, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Giovanni James Carlucci-Mcdonald, 19, of New Castle, DUI.
•Justin David Storti, 28, of Volant, DUI
•Gerald Stewart Greenham, 71, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance.
