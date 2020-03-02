Police
STATE
•Harassment. Police responded Saturday to a call for alleged harassment on Penwell Lane in Mahoning Township between a 36-year-old male and a 29-year-old girlfriend involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
Updated: March 2, 2020 @ 4:37 pm
