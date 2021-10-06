Police
STATE
•Accident. Cody Bouzek, 31, of Darlington, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Route 488 near Richard Street in Wayne Township around 9:45 p.m. Sept. 28. State police reported on Tuesday that Bouzek was driving too fast and was unable to negotiate a curve. His Harley-Davidson crossed the eastbound lane, hit an embankment and crashed into a chain-link fence. Police said charges are pending his blood test results. Information was not provided about his condition.
•Accident. Celeste N. Budnik, 29, of Transfer, Mercer County, was driving west on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township around 5 p.m. Monday when her SUV struck a deer. She was not injured. Her vehicle was towed.
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a tractor-trailer crash on North Tower Road in Perry Township around 1:45 p.m. Sept. 29. Police said Earl W. Hunter, 61, of Tifton, Georgia, was driving a commercial motor vehicle that struck a guard rail after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The trailer’s axle dislodged and was towed. Police said charges are pending. The Franklin Township police and road crew assisted at the scene.
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw a stone and broke a stained glass window of a house on Coffee Run Road in Mahoning Township on Sept. 25. Police advise that people use home video surveillance and lighting systems and secure their vehicles, homes and other property.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jabril Malik Henley, 29, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Christopher Triplett, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Roderick L. Proctor Jr., 31, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
•Delilah Rachelle Pope, 33, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Krista Joelie Crafton, 41, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Earnest Jer Woods Oneal, 27, of Hermitage, charged by state police with four counts of disregarding traffic lane, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disorderly conduct, driving without a license, careless driving, signaling improperly and not discontinuing signal.
