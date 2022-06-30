District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joseph McClendon, 18, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and driving without a license.
•Edward Alan Dietrich, 33, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joseph McClendon, 18, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Pulaski Township police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, driving without a license, reckless driving and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Robert Eugene Grim, 37, of Wampum, charged by Shenango Township police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Kasey R. Greco, 46, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
•Cindy L. Morford, 49, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly house.
Marriage licenses
Chelsea Marie Aven, 28, and Nicholas Felix Fazioli, 29
Betsy W. Boyd, 53, and Bradford Lebron Walters, 48
Nicole Bruce, 27, and Charles Auburn Joseph Olinger Jr., 26
Jason Patrick Burkes, 31, and Jenna Joy Petronelis, 27
Shirley Ann Cwiakala, 64, and Harold William Rubeis, 63
Jennifer Lee Dean, 44, and David James Thompson Jr., 59
Danielle Kristine Dicello, 28, and Robert Andrew Emmett, 31
Phyllis Marie Dubois, 58, and Leroy Graham, 64
Trista Anne Gebhardt, 34, and Alexander Tyler Stillwagon, 30
Catherine Rose Grimm, 43, and Daniel Mark Mason, 49
Maxine Anne Huftel, 29, and Kadiann Marie McAllister, 30
Kyle Robert Hutchison, 35, and Ronelle Deana Watt, 37
Mackenzie Raye Johnson, 19, and Andreus Edward Walker, 21
Amber Marie Pieri, 31, and Andrew James Shaffer, 31
Kalie Marie Trott, 24, and Aaron Eugene Womer, 32
Anna Nicole Rosswog, 27, and Zachary Norman Tallmadge, 29
