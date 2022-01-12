Birth
To Crystal Rao of New Castle and Chris Karsnak of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 9, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
Hit and run. An ATV traveling on Mount Herman Church Road in Slippery Rock Township around 5:04 p.m. Saturday attempted to turn around and struck a split-rail fence on private property. The ATV then fled the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dasia Taylor, 25, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with extreme indifference, intimidating witness or victim, simple assault and harassment.
•Tammy Lynn Herb, 48, of New Castle, harassment.
•Custom Artificial Limb and Brace, of New Castle, control of alarm devices.
•Tiffany Youngworth, 30, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Karissa Nicole Falen, 21, of Ellwood City, criminal mischief.
•Terrance Lee Busin, 81, of New Castle, harassment.
•Zebuliah James Bartley, 44, of Wampum, harassment.
•Dealamar V. Matthews, 23, of New Castle, harassment.
•Dustan A. Smith, 46, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kahlen Maurice Wise, 25, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
