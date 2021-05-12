Birth
To Adam and Megan Cangey of New Castle, a son on May 8, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•James Grimm III, 34, of New Castle, conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Frank Lee Walker III, 25, of New Castle, conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Samantha M. Klingensmith, 30, of New Castle, conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Desirae Elizabeth Waters, 22, of Pittsburgh, loitering and prowling at night and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Aubrey Quillen Smoot, 22, of Ellwood City, loitering and prowling at night, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Amanda Katherine Keller, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•David Joseph Gipson, 31, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Cherice Renee Williams, 34, of Cortland, Ohio, harassment.
•Aaron M. Windhorst, 38, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Marina Domenick, 30, of New Castle, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
