Births
To Stephen and Elissa Cowher of New Castle, a son on May 22, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Michael Trott and Caitlin Paolini of New Castle, a son on May 21, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Robert Buck Burnett, 48, of Seminole, Fla., manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 24, of Butler, simple assault, defiant trespass, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Xandra Camille Hensley, 33, of Wampum, charged by Wampum police with nuisance ordinance.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Mark D’Amore, 59, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Bonita Louise Pushinsky, 69, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Desyon Robert Armstrong, 31, of Beaver Falls, charged by state police with eight counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct, four counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and one count each of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Qua-Dir Poland, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal homicide and aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony Raymond Tiano, 26, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of turning movements and required signals violation and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Brian Thomas Fleeger, 42, of Mercer, charged by state police with two counts of harassment.
