Corrections
•Local. The name of Ercolina Kennedy, legislative aide to State Rep. Chris Sainato, was spelled incorrectly in a letter to the letter on Saturday’s editorial page.
•Sports. The photo on page B1 of the Monday edition of the sports page incorrectly identified a Shenango player. The Wildcats’ No. 3 is Nick Dando, not Carter Haney.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Helen Lippert, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with building permits.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jermaine Lagene Flamer, 44, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Hailey M. Yow, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
•Renee D. Dean, 55, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with defiant trespass.
