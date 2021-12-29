Correction
Local. A Friday story about Volant borough incorrectly stated two councilmen were reelected in November’s election. Councilmen Robert McGary and J. Wayne Edwards did not win reelection.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•David M. McConnaughy, 37, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault resisting arrest and harassment.
•Patrick Sutton, 55, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anton Gerard Mack, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and permitting violation of title-driving without a license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Johanna Mangino, 59, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
