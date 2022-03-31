Correction
•Local. The email and web address for The Fly Stop are info@theflystop.com and www.theflystop.com. These were incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
Birth
To Jacob and Marlena Priester, a daughter on March 26, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
Cole Borgia, 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
James Miller, 47, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Gabrielle Mazzola, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with resisting arrest, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
