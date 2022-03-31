New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.