Corrections
Local. The auction for equipment at the former Ellwood City Medical Center will close at 10 a.m. April 26. The closing time was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
Local. Carl Bromley of Carl’s Idea Hatchery and Business Incubator spoke during a business roundtable Thursday. His name was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Miranda Ann Nichole Williams, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with false reports.
•Michelle Ann Johnston, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Stacy Lynn Rice, 53, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Amanda Abernathy Turner, 42, of Wheatland, charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
