District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ben Weitsman Recycling, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•William Paul Kirschner, 65, of Lowellville, Ohio, harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Stephanie L. Schuster, of New Castle, duty to register residential rental property.
•Anthony Perrotta, of New Castle, duty to register residential rental property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Mackenzie Lee Brightshue, 25, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, signaling improperly, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, disorderly conduct and careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.