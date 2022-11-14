District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeremy L. Perrine, 45, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment
•Terrell Johnson, 25, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment
•Larissa Spencer, 23, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment
•David Joseph Quear Jr., 31, of New Castle, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance
•Michael Alan Cox Jr., 32, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Micah Daniel Peffert. 31, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault without consent of other, harassment
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Cinnamon Carla Clark, 35, of New Castle, DUI
•Vernon Lee McKinney Jr., 38, of New Castle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia
•Kenneth Lee Brown, 27, of New Castle, DUI
•Mariah Lyn Myers IV, 21, of New Castle, marijuana/small amount personal use
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joshua Robinson, 34, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, harassment
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jasmine Golden Moyer, 24, of New Castle, DUI
•Robert Joseph Pimental, 66, of New Castle, DUI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.