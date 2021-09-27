Births
To John and Denise Carpenter of New Castle, a son on Sept. 24, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G.CARTWRIGHT
•Criag A. Morrow, 38, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault and
harassment.
•Linda Lee Osborne, 73, of Wampum, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
State police charged the following:
•Richard Eugene Schwartz, 51, of New Galilee, harassment.
•Teckla R. Schwartz, 48, of New Galilee, harassment.
•Joshua I. Stewart, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•George Feezle III, 46, of Enon Valley, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandon James Stafford, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lawrence James Jones Jr., 28, of New Castle, terroristic threats, criminal attempt-simple assault and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Gregory Michael Martello, 44, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights and not discontinue signal.
•William Brent Robles, 32, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO.
•Jose Luis Rivera, 20, of Reading, charged by state police with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Raymond G. Delgros, 47, of Sharon, robbery, receiving stolen property and simple assault.
•Clifton Charles McNair, 25, of Wheatland, access device fraud.
