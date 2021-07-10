Births
To Bradley and Kayla Hall of New Castle, a son on July 6, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•William Lee Haney, 25, of Wampum, charged by Ellwood City police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Sarah Rae Kennedy, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Francis A, Bonadio Jr., 61, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with kidnap to inflict terror/injury, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jorge Garcia-Suarez, 34, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, obscured, covered or inhibit visibility to plate, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, failure to keep right and disregarding traffic lane.
•Elizabeth Acevedo-Laureano, 25, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without alicense, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
