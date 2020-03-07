Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. State police were called to Nite Trax’s bar on West State Street in Mahoning Township for a disturbance. While at the scene, troopers found a 1989 Pontiac Firebird car received damage to one of its windows.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Latia Sisco, 27, of Washington, retail theft.
•Tamila Lynn Powell, 32, of New Castle, harassment.
•Malcolm M. Brooks, 22, of Detroit, Mich., intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•John Jay Boots, 35, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to stop and give information or render aid and driving with license suspended.
•Willie Stewart, 48, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Joshua Snider, 35, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating vehicle without required insurance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Joshua Lee Snider, 35, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and vehicle registration suspended.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Vincent L. Austin, 41, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Angelo Deblassio, 54, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Justin J. Rosati, 41, of New Castle, driving under the influence and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Becky Lee Shade, 64, of New Castle, retail theft.
