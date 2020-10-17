District Judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Brian Lee Staples, 55, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Adam James Sally, 20, of Ellwood City, two counts of criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Chelsea Jane Hookway, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Bobbi Jo Isenberg, 38, of New Castle, nuisance property and permitting the growth of high vegetation.
•Nicholas G. Miloser Jr., 67, of West Pittsburg, nuisance dangerous structure.
