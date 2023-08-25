Birth
•To Danen Malloy Jr. and Keyona Malloy of Farrell, a daughter born Aug. 21, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nicole Marie Benincase, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office with one count of stalking and terroristic threats, and nine counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.