District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Aaron Michael Sofalkanich, 42, of New Castle, two counts of simple assault and one count each of strangulation, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and harassment.
William Brent Robles, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
Jasmine Roberta Cox Donnell, 33, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
David James, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
Jeremiah Ryhal, 27, of New Castle, two counts of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Jasmine Loveless, 22, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
Richard Carl Worrell III, 32, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
Brandon L. Miller, 25, of Frederick, MD, driving under the influence.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
Logan Richard Engle, 20, of New Castle, retail theft.
Rhonda L. Powers, 51, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Vincent E. Milton, 64, of Pulaski, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with loaded firearms in vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.