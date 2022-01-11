District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•James Patrick Obrien, 53, of Downington, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
New Castle police charged:
•Zacquie Maurice Bester, 30, of New Castle, two counts of driving under theinfluence and one count each of firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal offense and careless driving.
•Tanazia Cooper, 28, of Harper Woods, MI, two counts of harassment and one count each of disorderly conduct and making a false report.
•Jennie A. Stephenson, 43, of New Castle, theft of secondary metal and theft by unlawful taking.
•James Panella, 52, of New Castle, theft of secondary metal and theft by unlawful taking.
•Joshua R. Snyder, 34, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Michael Alan Cox Jr., 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
The New Castle Area School District charged:
•Jessica Gravatt, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
•Crystal Williams, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
•Siobhan Y. D’Ambrosi, of New Castle, two counts of violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
•Miranda Roberts, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•James J. Lynch Jr., 47, of New Castle, disposal of garbage, gutters and downspouts, overhand extensions, handrails and guards and window, skylight and door frames.
•Dennis Heidicamp, of New Castle, disposal of garbage and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jodi Lynne Wilson, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and improper sunscreening.
•Craig Antonio Morrow, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
•Michelle Lynn Gillingham, 34, of Enon Valley, charged by municipal code enforcement with exterior property areas.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Daniel O’Connell, 46, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, driving too slow for conditions, use below minimum speed and careless driving.
