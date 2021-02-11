District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•William Lee Haney, 25, of Wampum, simple assault, harassment and criminalmischief.
•Bradley Eugene Williams, 33, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Arthur Eugene Diecek, 50, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Gerald Matthew Spangler, 32, of Pittsburgh, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Perry Mason George, 59, of Pulaski, charged by Pulalski Township police with driving under the influence, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Marriage licenses
Katherine Bluedorn, 29, and Joshua Lee Leist, 38
Felicia Marie Heath, 31, and Jesse Charlers Massey, 40
Benjamin M. Hershberger, 21, and Ella J. Kempf, 18
Windy Ann Lewellen, 29, and Michael Panella III, 49
Tyler James Rausch, 23, and Marissa Nicole Retort, 33
Erika Elizabeth Rhodes, 32, and Kent Rhodes Sr. 37
Divorces
Dana Rylott, 49, of New Castle, from Richard Rylott Jr., 53, of New Castle. They were married Feb. 14, 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.