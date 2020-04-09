District Judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Samantha Lynn Huffman, 24, of New Brighton, harassment.
•Terri L. Stepek, 59, of Enon Valley, harassment.
•Nathan Matthew Campbell, 32, of Enon Valley, harassment.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 11:50 am
Claude E. Olinger, 76, of New Castle died on April 7, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 941 S. Mill St. Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
