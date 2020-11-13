Birth
To Geoff and Joy Measel, a daughter on Nov. 11, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kevin Wayne Stuart, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•William A. Napier Jr., 25, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•CCC Building and Remodeling, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation.
•Mark A. Ryan, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
••Justin Zarlingo, 40, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Melissa Marie Parada, 49, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•STB Property Management LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Steven Claypoole, 41, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Joel W. Segers, 67, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•James W. Hooks, 61, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Robert J. Tanner, 56, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Steven J. Shinsky, of Slippery Rock, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Kasas Investment LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Eggers Family Trust of 98, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brian Charles Anderson, 34, of New Castle, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules on commonwealth property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mark William Sallade, 32, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
