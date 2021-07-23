District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Danielle Marie Flak, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with accident damage to attended vehicle or property, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving without a license, following too closely and careless driving.
•Timothy M. Fulkerson, 70, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonelle Shanee Armstrong, 30, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and mdisorderly conduct.
•K’Von Huddleston, 22, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.