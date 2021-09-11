Births
To Kenneth and Michelle Minteer of Pulaski, a daughter on Sept. 8, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Andrae L. Jackson, 39, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Keshawn Patrick Johnson, 26, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Wade Anthony Hartzell, 23, of Austintown, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Deven Anderson, 20, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at stop sign, failure to yield at yield sign and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Robert Moerch, 39, of Hermitage, charged by state police with driving under the influence, careless driving, slow moving vehicle to drive off roadway, refuse inspection, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to notify of change in address and disregarding traffic lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.