District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jovan Dichelle Alexander, 37, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to posses a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•De’Launa J. Barnes, 23, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/ possession or drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.