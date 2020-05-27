District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Edward Brooks, 26, of Detroit, Mich., two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest, failure to stop at stop sign and driving without a license.
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 29, of New Castle, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
•Joseph R. Phillips, 26, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, marijuana-small amount for personal use and resisting arrest.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Rachelle Leigh Jackson, 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
