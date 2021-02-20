Corrections
Living Here. Kenneth Clark, an 11th-grader, was named to the high honor roll for the second grading period of the 2020-2021 school year at Mohawk High School. His name was omitted from a list provided by the school and published in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kylee E. Houk, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Aaron Lemont Johnson, 43, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jacob Joseph Ryhal, 35, of Edinburg, four counts of conspiracy-forgery and one count each of conspiracy-access device is counterfeit, altered or incomplete, conspiracy-unlawful device making equipment possession and theft by unlawful taking.
•Issac A. Ryhal, 27, of New Castle, three counts of conspiracy-forgery and one count each of conspiracy-unlawful device making equipment possession, conspiracy-possession of access device knowing it counterfeit or altered, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-receiving stolen property and conspiracy-tamper records or identification-writing.
•Angela Lynn Ryhal, 44, of New Castle, four counts of conspiracy-forgery and one count each of conspiracy-access device is counterfeit, altered or incomplete, conspiracy-unlawful device making equipment possession, conspiracy-possession of access device knowing it is counterfeit or altered, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-receiving stolen property and conspiracy-tamper records or identification-writing.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Bryan N. Knudson, 29, of Herminie, charged by state police with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Andrew Lee Cunningham, 19, of Masury, Ohio, charged by Shenango Township police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Candace Marie Dougherty, 34, of New Castle, firearm ownership-duty of other persons, conspiracy-firearm ownership and unsworn falsification to authorities.
•Kurt Edwin Sieg, 56, of Mercer, receives advance payment for services and fails to perform.
