District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Christopher Kuszajewski, 64, of New Castle, one hundred sixty-one counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of criminal mischief, arson endangering property and causing catastrophe.
•Devin Santillo, 19, of New Castle, harassment.
•Lloyd M. Johnson, 51, of New Castle, harassment.
•Lance A. Wheeler, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Nikki L. Klingensmith, 28, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Michael W. Dison, 30, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Joshua Edward White, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.