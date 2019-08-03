Correction
Local. Chris Frye was not an organizer of Wednesday’s Community Come Together to Stand Against Violence event. That information was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
Birth
To Joshua and Romaine Shaffer of New Castle, a daughter on July 31, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tristan N. Morgan, 34, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jaylin Walls, 26, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•William James Adams, 30, of New Castle, harassment.
•Karen Dill, 60, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Sandra Zang, 55, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Carlos L. Currie, 29, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and simple assault.
•David Zachrich, 32, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Erica Novo Hunter, 34, of Hermitage, endangering the welfare of children.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Frank Malizia, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Camille Ledsome, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
•Jesse D. Spohn, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Susan J. Mellott, 33, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Dustan A. Smith, 44, of New Castle, harassment.
•Harvey A. Smith, 68, of New Castle, harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jacob Lee Altmeyer, 26, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Kelsey Kozora, 23, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Shawn D. McClintick, 27, of Enon Valley, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
