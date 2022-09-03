District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Lee Gravatt, 33, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct
•Ciara Lavonne Latham, 29, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct
•Darryl Lamount Jones Jr., 35, of New Castle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct
•Nathan Charles Hamilton, 23, of New Castle, DUI, false identification to a law enforcement office
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Sharon Marie Norris, 43, of Wampum, harassment
•Justin Norris, 44, of Wampum, harassment
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Alison Marie Filer, 24, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct, and disorderly conduct
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Shields Paving of Neshannock Township, control of property
•Robert E. Peterson, 83, of Wheatland, control of property
•Jake N. Santis, 21, of Grove City, application of laws
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Brian John Hudak, 48, of West Pittsburgh, defiant trespass
•Lawrence Darnell Russell, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
