District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Martena E. Howard, 19, of Sharon, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
•Damon Arthur Hayes, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tony Lamar Huddleston, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Melissa Joann Glenn, 29, of Mercer, retail theft.
•Donald T. Jeter, 32, of New Castle, conspiracy-retail theft and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Sanford Lynn Jackson, 38, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lorenzo Mangino, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Ronald Clark III, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jackson Lee Clark, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tyler R. McQuiston, 20, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with simple assault and harassment.
•James Landovis Jones Jr., 34, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with four counts each of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, two counts of loitering and prowling at night and one count of criminal mischief.
State police charged:
•Kristin Ray Klingensmith, 27, of New Castle, loans on, or lending, giving firearms prohibited.
•Marissa Lynn Fornataro, 31, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, permit unlicensed driver, restraint systems, obscured windows and careless driving.
•Shane Joseph McDevitt, 36, of New Castle, criminal homicide and two counts of possession of an instrument of crime.
•Branson Eric Peak, 23, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lane.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Steven Matthew Voland, 55, of New Wilmington, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, restraint systems and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Katrina Marie Peterson, 36, of New Wilmington, endangering the welfare of children.
