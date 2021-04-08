District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joseph Dietrich, 29, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Edward A. Dietrich Jr, 32, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ludner St. Victor Jr., 54, of Wampum, charged by Union Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Dakota James Barker, 29, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, obscured plates, exceeding the speed limit and failure to carry registration.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Stephanie Gardner, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
State police charged the following:
•Ashley Faye Grebenz, 33, of Hermitage, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Nikki Lynn Klingensmith, 29, of New Castle, scattering rubbish upon land/stream.
Marriage Licenses
Howard Walter Allison, 72, and Sandra Elaine Glasser, 48
Diana Lyn Anderson, 71, and Paul Michael Leclair, 60
Angela Marie Annarumo, 43, and Todd Christopher James Cook, 42
Esteven Dejesus, 26, and Phephile Rhodes Ndlovu, 24
Hope Marie Dottle, 42, and Ronald James Magno, 54
Ryan James Fitzpatrick, 24, and Emily Louise Kummer, 25
Michael Christopher Gayhart, 36, and Brianne Leah Henkel, 40
Damian Roman Harlan, 25, and Ashley Maria Mahler, 26
Alex Jordan, 29, and Andrew Lloyd Weiss, 29
Casey Marie Macek, 29, and Shawn Kendall Palmer, 34
Rachel Charlotte Tomon, 32, and Matthew David Vein, 30.
Divorces
Laurie Griffith, 45, of New Castle, from Robert D. Griffith, 36, of New Castle.
Michael Shane Baker, 48, of New Castle, from Jodi Lynn Baker, 48, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 28, 1995.
Bert Edward Rogers, 61, of Mercer, from Barbara Elaine Choco, 57, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 19, 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.