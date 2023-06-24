Correction
•Local. The number to call for the free monthly food distribution at the Cascade Galleria through Jubilee Ministries’ NOW Project is (724) 657-3884. Incorrect information appeared in the News.
Birth
•To Chris Slicker and Tiffani Diane Frazier of New Castle, a daughter on June 21, 2023 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Paul Joseph Canis, 26, of New Castle, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony Lee Cirelli, 33, of West Pittsburg, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Brett Morgan Kirkwood, 38, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Curtis Duwane Shriver, 42, of New Castle, four counts each of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property and three counts of criminal mischief.
•Timothy Clarence Shriver, 39, of New Castle, four counts each of burglary, theft, trespass and receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal conspiracy.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Nathanial Richard Beichner, 36, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, charged by Union police with DUI, possession of marijuana and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Paul Richard Robertson III, 40, of New Castle, stalking and trespass.
•E-Monee Thomas Johnson, 26, of Youngstown, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
