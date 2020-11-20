District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Joseph Thomas Shuttleworth, 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Devin Joseph Karnes, 24, of New Castle, charged by state police with confinement of dogs/premises.
•Brandon James Stafford, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal mischief.
•Tina M. Rao, 45, of New Castle, charged by the Union Township police with disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jerry Byron Bodish, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
