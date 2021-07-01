Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said David L. Frydrych, 69 of Volant was northbound on Route 19 in Washington Township at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday when his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. Frydrych was not injured. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Robert Jon Hamilton, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Nikki Lynn Klingensmith, 29, of New Castle, retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeffrey William Myers, 56, of Beaver, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony Raymond Tiano, 26, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Nicholas G. Miloser Jr., 68, of West Pittsburg, charged by municipal code enforcement with nuisance dangerous structure.
Marriage licenses
Brian Keith Brenner Jr., 30, and Shawnia Marlene Wilson, 25
Jocelyn A. Carbonelli, 58, and Freddy E. Diaz, 49
Ellen Marie Cunningham, 35, and Ryan John Hardy, 41
Randall Paul Dericco, 54, and Paula Lynn Rossi, 58
Dasia Lanea Francis, 23, and Adam Michael Vastano, 26
Katheen Joyce Gilchrist, 69, and Alfred John Mazzanti, 65
Christopher Richard Gilson, 39, and Kelly Lynne Haney, 28
Levi Griffin, 31, and Brandy Lee Miller, 37
Julie Beth Harrington, 22, and Alan Mark Summers, 22
Oonagh Maura Henning, 21, and Ethan Fletcher Masajada, 21
Donna Marie Holmes, 49, and David Vincent Tyler Jr., 33
Christina Marie Koziol, 37, and Dana Tmomas Matthews, 36
John Paul McGarry, 58, and Carol Ann Wheelock, 52
Rachel Ann McConnell, 32, and Zachary Lyle Merryman, 33
Robert Joseph Osselborn, 50, and Brandy Lynn Russo, 45
Kevin Michael Preston, 33, and Gabriella Marie Turco, 38
Samantha Ruth Trout, 33, and Charles Maxwell Turner, 31
Divorces
James Anthony Ross, 54, of New Castle, from Kristine Elizabeth Grande, 32, of New Castle. They were married April 22, 2013.
