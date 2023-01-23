Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Nicholas D. Klein, 32, of New Castle was westbound on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township at 4:29 p.m. Friday when the 2019 Ford F150 he was driving entered the center turning lane, where an eastbound 2015 Mazda 3 driven by Jacqueline S. Conti, 52, of New Castle was waiting to make a left turn onto Fox Road. Klein missed Conti’s car with his vehicle, police said, but the trailer Klein was pulling struck Conti’s vehicle. No injuries were reported to either driver, or to two passengers in Klein’s vehicle, which was taken from the scene, along with the trailer, by Castle Towing. The Shenango Area Fire District and Slippery Rock Township Fire Department assisted police. Noga Ambulance also responded.
•Accident. A New Castle man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 2:03 a.m. Saturday in North Beaver Township. Police said 22-year-old Shane M. Cardella lost control of his 2010 Ford F250 Supercab as he attempted to round a curve on Route 55 near the intersection of Moravia Road, causing the vehicle to become airborne, strike a tree and overturn. Cardella was not wearing a shoulder or lap belt, police said, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by Noga Ambulance to Mercy St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. The vehicle was removed by Del’s Towing. The North Beaver Township Fire Department assisted on scene.
