Births
To Amy and Brent Smith of New Castle, a daughter on July 5, 2019, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Morgan Bertram of New Castle and John Rickel of New Castle, a daughter on July 5, 2019, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joel C. Hodge, 61, of New Castle, simple assault and two counts of harassment.
•Anthony L. Johnson, 59, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Isaiah R. Angry, 28, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Troy A. King, 58, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Gineen Cockfield, 61, of Beaver Falls, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Richard D. Sallmen, 52, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
•Ryan Daniel Soom, 24, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with violation of rules.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Thomas A. Crawford, 58, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Jason A. Fox, 31, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Kayla Maire Meyer, 27, of Pulaski, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Antoine Depri Moss, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Logan Christopher Filer, 30, of Portersville, charged by state police with driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol content is 0.02 or greater with license suspended, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
