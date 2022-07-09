District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Javon Jackson, 26, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Robert William Lombardo Jr., 39, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Joseph Beamer, 34, of New Castle, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tammy L. Coleman, 49, of Wampum, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Anthony Conrad, 20, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with two counts of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and one count each of conspiracy-burglary, receiving stolen property, making repairs/selling offensive weapons, unsworn falsification to authorities and false reports.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Paul Warner Roth Jr., 60, of New Castle, retail theft, criminal mischief, manufacture controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•David Alexander McDowell, 41, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kilan N. Davis, 19, of Sharon, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.