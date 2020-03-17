Births
To Carly and Lee Anderson of Ellwood City, a daughter on March 15, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Scier Yuki Jackson, 24, of New Castle, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.
•Nathaniel McKnight Jr., 26, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges sus- pended or revoked.
•Joseph C. Gartrell Jr., 37, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Ryan R. Brown, 41, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Dina Gimmelli, 44, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Lisa Ann Woltz, 54, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jordan Kenneth Razo, 21, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Kamron John-Ray Rudy, 24, of Ellwood City, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats causing public inconvenience, recklessly endangering another person and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Christopher Ryan Desanzo, 35, of Beaver Falls, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Patrick A. Lewis Jr., 43, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with possession of firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
State police charged the following:
•Mark A. Reno, 55, of New Castle, harassment.
•Evan D. Degaton, 28, of Bessemer, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jarrett Tyler Sugar, 20, of Petersburg, Ohio, charged by Pulaski Township police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, passing where prohibited, traveling on cultivated land and recklessly endangering another person.
State police charged the following:
•Ryan D. Groover, 27, of Hubbard, Ohio, six counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Qazi Omair, 34, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Anthony Alexander, 50, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Thomas Edward Wilson, 39, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
