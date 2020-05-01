District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Charles E. Weir Jr, 42, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Ronald D. McFall, 55, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Demetrius D’Troy Brown, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Cathy L. Heaney, 37, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Eric G. Francis, 45, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Jacob D. Edwards, 36, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Aaron Andrew Duffy, 39, of Bessemer, giving false identification to a law officer, allowing illegal use of plate/card and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Daresse Marquin Henderson, 31, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and obscured plates.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Evan Dewayne Degaton, 29, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with harassment.
•Michael Joseph Ditosto Sr., 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by state police with receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.