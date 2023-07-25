District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Devin Marquise Taylor, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•John Merrill Johnson Jr., 38, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Patrick Owen Hughes, 51, of Oil City, charged by state police with simple assault, harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Josiah W. Perkins, 21, no listed address, receiving stolen property and false identification to a law enforcement officer.
•Heather Lynn Curtis, 37, of Beaver Falls, two counts of forgery and one count of bad checks.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Mathew James Lynch, 39, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.
•Lisa Spencer, 54, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with burglary and criminal trespass.
•Joel Douglas Boyle, 37, of New Wilmington, charged by state police with DUI, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a contraband substance and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.