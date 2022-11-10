Birth
To Niko D’Ambrosia and Jo Lynn Rodgers, a daughter on Nov. 7, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Antoine Depri Moss, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Sandra Lee Barron, 64, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with simple assault and harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
Nicholas G. Miloser Jr., 69, of West Pittsburg, unsafe conditions.
Hartley C. Johnson Jr., of New Castle, proper maintenance/motor vehicles.
Dennis F. Harrup III, 53, of McKenney, VA, protective treatment.
Home Plus Storage LLC, of Shenango Township, protective treatment.
Laurel School District police charged the following:
Kylie Minteer, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
Vaughn L. Hartle, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Randy Robert William Bish and Lauren Nicole Plummer
Delores Elaine Bishop and David Eugene Morida
Sean Allen Blattenberger and Erika Lynn Frick
Madison Cendroski and Steven Wethli
Douglas Bruce Crawford and Amy Joanne Eckenrode
Anthony John Crum Jr. and Cameron Jacquelyn Ebig
Chelsea Elliott and Jeffrey Swanson
Kyle Robert Harn and Elisha Lynn Weber
Shannara Renee Latshaw and Edward Thomas Smith
Joshua Lee Ristau and Danielle Marie Vybiral
Justin Ritchie and Annabel Stoner
Divorces
Mandy Lyons Hunt, 42, of New Castle from Thomas P. Hunt, 41, of New Castle. They were married June 30, 2001.
Nicholas G. Kulik, 31, of New Castle from Nicole M. Mellilo Hunt of West Pittsburg. They were married Oct. 7, 2018.
Colleen Smith McAnlis, 45, of Poland, Ohio, from Brian McAnlis, 45, of New Galilee. They were married May 20, 2000.
