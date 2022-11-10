Birth

To Niko D’Ambrosia and Jo Lynn Rodgers, a daughter on Nov. 7, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

Antoine Depri Moss, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

Sandra Lee Barron, 64, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with simple assault and harassment.

Municipal code enforcement charged the following:

Nicholas G. Miloser Jr., 69, of West Pittsburg, unsafe conditions.

Hartley C. Johnson Jr., of New Castle, proper maintenance/motor vehicles.

Dennis F. Harrup III, 53, of McKenney, VA, protective treatment.

Home Plus Storage LLC, of Shenango Township, protective treatment.

Laurel School District police charged the following:

Kylie Minteer, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.

Vaughn L. Hartle, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.

Marriage licenses

Randy Robert William Bish and Lauren Nicole Plummer

Delores Elaine Bishop and David Eugene Morida

Sean Allen Blattenberger and Erika Lynn Frick

Madison Cendroski and Steven Wethli

Douglas Bruce Crawford and Amy Joanne Eckenrode

Anthony John Crum Jr. and Cameron Jacquelyn Ebig

Chelsea Elliott and Jeffrey Swanson

Kyle Robert Harn and Elisha Lynn Weber

Shannara Renee Latshaw and Edward Thomas Smith

Joshua Lee Ristau and Danielle Marie Vybiral

Justin Ritchie and Annabel Stoner

Divorces

Mandy Lyons Hunt, 42, of New Castle from Thomas P. Hunt, 41, of New Castle. They were married June 30, 2001.

Nicholas G. Kulik, 31, of New Castle from Nicole M. Mellilo Hunt of West Pittsburg. They were married Oct. 7, 2018.

Colleen Smith McAnlis, 45, of Poland, Ohio, from Brian McAnlis, 45, of New Galilee. They were married May 20, 2000.

