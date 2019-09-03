Corrections
•Local. Butterfly advocate Melissa Houlette Black lives in Scott Township. An incorrect location appeared in a headline in yesterday’s edition.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Burglary. Police said a water heater, valued at $450, was reported taken from a residence in the 600 block of South Ray Street sometime before 11 a.m. on Aug. 28.
•Burglary. Police said wires in the basement that attach to the electrical box, valued at $500, were reported taken from a residence in the 800 block of Oak Street sometime before 11 a.m. on Aug. 28.
•Accident. Police said a green Ford Ranger pickup truck was found in a ditch in the 700 block of River Road at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 28. Police said no one was in the vehicle, which is registered to an Ellwood City woman.
•Theft. Police said the catalytic converter was reported taken from a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck which had been parked in a lot in the 1100 block of Moravia Street. The theft took place sometime before 3:15 p.m. Aug. 26,
•Hit and run. Police said a 2014 Ford Fusion, parked in the 400 block of Spruce Street sometime after 11 p.m. Aug. 24 and before 10 a.m. Aug. 25. Police said the vehicle had severe damage to the passenger side, comparable to side swiping the entire length of the vehicle. Officers said it appeared that a vehicle had driven up onto the sidewalk between the damaged car and the stairway for the porch of the house. No damage was done to the porch or stairs.
•Burglary. Police said a miter saw, circular saw and bucket of copper pipe scrap were reported taken from a house in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue sometime before noon July 23. Police said they will charge Lucas P. McLaren, 40, of North Crawford Avenue and Stacy Lynn Mason, 32, of Franklin Avenue with burglary, theft by taking and receiving stolen property, saying the two were identified by a neighbor who saw them leaving the residence. The items were later found hidden outside in a bush.
•Criminal mischief. Police said a child’s wooden play set found in the 200 block of West Moody avenue was damaged by two bullet holes. The incident occurred between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24.
•Theft. An Apple iPhone was reported taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of North Beaver Street sometime before 11:15 a.m. July 9
•Charged. Emanuel J. Holmes Jr., 24, of Park Avenue with two counts of domestic violence and one count of harassment. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Park Avenue on Aug. 29 for a domestic violence incident. The victim, police said, said she was choked and punched in the head and stomach.
•Theft. Police said a PlayStation 4, two controllers and a Marvel Lego game were reported taken from a residence in the 100 block of East Moody Avenue sometime before 9 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Criminal mischief. Police said a window was broken in the property of the Lawrence County Housing Authority in the 1000 block of Beech Street sometime before 5:15 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Criminal mischief. Police said someone damaged the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Patterson Street about 11:19 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Criminal mischief. Police said someone damaged the windshield of a Jeep Wrangler parked at a house in the 300 block of East Meyer Avenue sometime before 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Criminal mischief. Police said two windows were shattered by an air rife pellets in a house in the 200 block of Friendship Street sometime before 2:15 p.m. Aug. 24.
•Theft. Police said $3,400 in cash and checks totaling $8,000 were reported taken from a truck parked in the 800 block of Neshannock Boulevard between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.. The owner said the truck was ransacked and cash and checks belonging to his employer were taken as well as the owner’s wallet which included cash.
•Theft. Police said a pressure washer and lawn mower were reported taken from a house at 100 block of Park Avenue on Aug. 22.
•Criminal mischief. Police said the tire on a vehicle parked in 700 lock of East Reynolds Street was damaged sometime before 11 a.m. Aug. 22.
•Found property. Police said a black spray painted mountain bicycle was found in the 100 block of South Walnut Street at 5:42 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Animal cruelty. Police said a gray Pitbull mix dog was found hanging by its tethered leash from a tree in the yard of a house in the 1200 block of Eastbrook Road at 7:26 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said the leash was wrapped several times over the limb of the tree as if someone intentionally committed the act. Officers will refer the case to the dog warden to follow up.
State police
•Crash. New Castle state police repot a crash on state Route 18 in Wampum Boro on Sept. 1. John Davinson, 72, of Aliquippa was driving a 2006 Dodge Durango south on the highway when a sudden severe thunderstorm forced large amount of moving water to enter the roadway. Davinson’s vehicle hydroplaned on the highway, rotated and left the west side of the roadway and struck a decorative boulder with the driver’s side rocker panel. The vehicle slid over the boulder then struck a second stone and came to final rest pointing north. Neither Davinson, nor his passengers, Linda Davinson, 62 of Aliquippa, a 12-year-old boy or 10-year-old girl were injured.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Osachin Allende Jones-Taylor, 41, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with criminal attempt-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Autumn R. Schreiber, 23, of Pulaski, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General with fraud in obtaining food stamps or assistance.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Ronald Kenneth Brothers, 41, of New Castle, charged by state police with failure to verify address/be photographed and failure to provide accurate registration information.
